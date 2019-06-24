Services
Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
305 W Main St
Easley, SC 29640
864-639-2411
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:15 PM
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Road
Central, SC
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Road
Central, SC
Pendleton - Wade Richard Donald, 77, of Pendleton passed away, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Baptist Hospital, Easley.

Wade was born in Fairplay, SC a son of the late Robert C. and Cecil Brady Donald. He was the retired Chief of Security with LaFrance Industries. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 43 AFM in Pendleton and enjoyed farming and gardening and the Clemson Tigers.

Surviving are sons, Richard Donald (Sandra Blackwell) of Pendleton, Eric Donald (Heather) of Fort Benning, GA, and Kenny Donald (Amanda) of Belton, SC; brothers, Gary Donald of Hartwell, GA and Lloyd Donald of Pendleton, SC; sisters, Susie Brock of Hartwell, GA and Ann Alewine of Minnesota; grandchildren, Jennifer Murphy, Shannon Porter (Robin), Victoria Donald-Kriz (Kevin Kriz), Cameron Donald, Kaylea Catoe, Aiden Donald, Ian Donald, and Chloe Donald; and great grandchildren, Jackson Murphy, Audrey Cooksey, Teagen Porter and Marley Porter.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Peggy Bridges Donald; his second wife, Hazel Elizabeth Robinson Donald; his parents; and a number of brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be 6:30 PM, Wednesday in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:15 PM, Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at the funeral home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 24, 2019
