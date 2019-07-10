|
|
Wade Hampton Singleton
Anderson, SC - Wade Hampton Singleton, 93, of Anderson, South Carolina passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born July 22, 1925, in Seneca, SC, he was the son of the late George Putman Singleton and Ella Blanchett Singleton. He proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. He was part of one of the proudest hours of our nation's history on a ship in the English Channel in support of the troop deployment in the "D-Day" troop landings in Normandy, France. After the war he was very successful in the used car business for 65 years. He was also an avid fisherman and loved and cared for his children and family deeply.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his precious wife Rubye who was the love of his life for 75 years, a daughter Trudy, and four brothers and seven sisters. Wade is survived by his two children, Larry Singleton (Gail) of Oakton, Va., Judy Blank (Randy) of Anderson, SC; three grandchildren, Jade Singleton (Allison) of Oakton, Va., Crystal Singleton-Ramirez (Wilmer) of Haymarket, Va., and Joy Harrison (Mark) of Anderson, SC; and four great-grandchildren, Hampton and Hallee Harrison, and Aliana and Anneliese Singleton-Ramirez.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Ted Edgar. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Oconee Memorial Park in Seneca, SC. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Friday at the mortuary. The family is at the home of Judy and Randy Blank.
A special thank you to the wonderful caregivers from Pruitt Hospice and Dominion Senior Living. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastview Baptist Church, P.O. Box 456, Belton, SC 29627, or Pruitt Hospice, 1510 North Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 10, 2019