Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Wade Singleton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wade Singleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wade Hampton Singleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wade Hampton Singleton Obituary
Wade Hampton Singleton

Anderson, SC - Wade Hampton Singleton, 93, of Anderson, South Carolina passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born July 22, 1925, in Seneca, SC, he was the son of the late George Putman Singleton and Ella Blanchett Singleton. He proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. He was part of one of the proudest hours of our nation's history on a ship in the English Channel in support of the troop deployment in the "D-Day" troop landings in Normandy, France. After the war he was very successful in the used car business for 65 years. He was also an avid fisherman and loved and cared for his children and family deeply.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his precious wife Rubye who was the love of his life for 75 years, a daughter Trudy, and four brothers and seven sisters. Wade is survived by his two children, Larry Singleton (Gail) of Oakton, Va., Judy Blank (Randy) of Anderson, SC; three grandchildren, Jade Singleton (Allison) of Oakton, Va., Crystal Singleton-Ramirez (Wilmer) of Haymarket, Va., and Joy Harrison (Mark) of Anderson, SC; and four great-grandchildren, Hampton and Hallee Harrison, and Aliana and Anneliese Singleton-Ramirez.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Ted Edgar. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Oconee Memorial Park in Seneca, SC. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Friday at the mortuary. The family is at the home of Judy and Randy Blank.

A special thank you to the wonderful caregivers from Pruitt Hospice and Dominion Senior Living. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastview Baptist Church, P.O. Box 456, Belton, SC 29627, or Pruitt Hospice, 1510 North Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now