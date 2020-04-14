|
Wallace Richardson
Cleveland - Wallace E. Richardson, 65 of 10707 Harvard Ave., Cleveland, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Flanningham Richardson; son, Wallace, Eugene, Jr.: daughter, Shauntell Richardson, both of Cleveland, Ohio; two grandchildren, Kaleb Brantley and Milan Richardson; a special niece, Lakyda Jones of Ohio; mother, Martha Ann Richardson of Iva, SC; sisters, Elizabeth Ann Richardson of Iva, Marjorie Dennis and Martha J. Gilliard of Starr, SC, Patricia A. Johnson and Gladys Witcher of Iva, SC; brothers, Leo and Thomas of Iva, SC, Johnny Joe of Cleveland and Kenneth Richardson of Cloumbia, SC. He was preceded in death by his father, James Richardson, Sr.; sister, Cora Lee Thompson; brothers, James Allen, Jr. and Toffice Richardson.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020