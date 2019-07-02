|
|
Walter Calvin Sanders
Leesville, SC - Walter Calvin Sanders, 61, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, after a brief illness. A memorial service was held at 5:00 P.M. Monday, July 1 at First Baptist Church of Batesburg with Rev. Henry Stamper officiating.
Mr. Sanders was born in Anderson, SC, son of Manda Lee Nimmons Sanders and the late John H. Sanders, Sr. Calvin was a member of the 1975 McDuffie High School graduating class. He retired after 33 years with Michelin Tire Company, working in Sandy Springs and Lexington, SC and was recently employed by the Town of Batesburg-Leesville and Rawls Auto Auction. Calvin was a member of First Baptist Church, Batesburg. He was an avid golfer and a member of Ponderosa Country Club. Calvin was a Tae Kwon Do instructor for Billy Hong and earned a 1St Degree Black Belt. He was a lifelong Clemson (Go Tigers!), Boston Celtic, Larry Bird, and B-L Baseball fan.
Surviving are his wife, Anne Brandt Sanders; sons, Cody Brandt Sanders and Eric Jonathan Sanders; mother, Manda Lee Sanders of the home; brother, John H. Sanders, Jr of Fair Play, SC; nephews and nieces, Barry Sanders (Susan) of Rochester, NY, Steve Sanders (Teresa) of Anderson, Amy Valido of Fair Play, SC; great-nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John H. Sanders, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Batesburg, 436 W. Church Street, Batesburg, SC 29006. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 2, 2019