Walter Hayes McGee



Hartwell - Walter Hayes McGee, 74, of Hartwell, GA passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Hart Care Center in Hartwell, GA.



Born June 22, 1944 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Joe Asbury and Mildred Hayes McGee. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Joseph McGee. Walter graduated from Crescent High School and Tri-County Technical. He was a member of Sardis Baptist Church, where he served on various committees. He was a deacon, trustee, and served on the budget and finance committee. He was a founding organizer of the Family Life Center building committee. Walter was an Eagle Scout and a Corvette enthusiast. He was also a dedicated Clemson Tigers Football fan.



He was the owner of McGee Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. He and his wife established McGee Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. in 1981. It started with just 4 people and has grown to 95 employees with offices in Hartwell, GA, Elberton, GA, Anderson, SC, and Easley, SC. He was also the originator of MCG Mechanical and it was later sold.



Walter earned awards from Tri County Tech, "Face of the Decade", 2016 Hart County Chamber of Commerce, Lifetime Achievement Award, Crescent Award, Trane Awards, Apex Awards and many others. He participated in Kiwanis Club, Little League Coaching, Hartwell Golf Course Board member, supported Habitat for Humanity, Conditioned Air Association Member of GA, Northeast Ga Home Builders Association, Tri-County Technical College, Barnes Academy, Hart County School System, and supported many other organizations.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brenda Nixon McGee of the home; son, Brandon Walter McGee; daughter, Annastasia McGee Phillips; sister, Lillian McGee Bevill; four grandchildren, Heather Heaton, Lauren McCormick, Hillary Evans and Maggie McGee and great-grandchild, Jaylen Evans.



The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Iva with Rev. Jerry Gray officiating. A private burial will follow in New Silver Brook Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary