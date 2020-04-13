Services
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Walter L. Elrod Obituary
Walter L. Elrod

Inman - Walter Lee Elrod, 36, of Jolley Road passed away suddenly Friday, April 10, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

March 4, 1984 in Greenville County, he was the son of Patricia Hopkins Elrod (Paul Moody) of Inman and Jerry Walter Elrod (Fredda Duncan) of Anderson.

Surviving in addition to his parents is his brother, Ryan Elrod (Kiersten) of Pelzer.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date announced by the family.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
