Walter L. "Buddy" Hays, IIISpartanburg - Walter Lewis "Buddy" Hays, III, 82, formerly of Spartanburg, SC, dedicated and devoted husband of Barbara Charping Hays for 60 years, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Dominion Senior Living at Patrick Square, Clemson, SC.Born February 22, 1938 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Walter Lewis Hays, Jr., and the late Maymie Rainey Hays. Buddy proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves and was a graduate of Clemson University, Class of 1960. He had a successful career at W.R. Grace where he later retired. He was a lover of anything Clemson, loved animals, and was a devoted husband and father who will truly be missed.In addition to his loving wife Barbara, he is survived by his children Walter Keith Hays (Kay Karberg Hays), and Amanda Hope Hays (Erika Reents Hays); and five grandchildren, Brian Hays, Taylor Hays Gregory (Aaron), Theodore Hays, Cooper Hays, and Sawyer Hays.There will be a private family funeral service at The McDougald Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.