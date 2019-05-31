|
|
Walter Thomas Hill
Lowndesville - Walter Thomas Hill, 79, of Lowndesville, SC passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home.
Born on June 15, 1939, in Abbeville, SC he was the son of the late Marshall Hill and Cathleen Burriss and the husband to the late Georgia K. Hill. Walter was a mechanic at Savannah River Site and at Holloway Construction. He was a member of Lowndesville Baptist Church, a Mason of Aiken, SC, and a member of Make America Great Organization. He also served in the US Army as a Private 1st Class.
He is survived by his daughters: Teresa Lee (Deany) and Debbie Cooper; sister: Denise Gaines (Tommy); 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister-in-law: Sue Parnell; and special cousin: Connie Lewis.
In addition to his parents and spouse, he was predeceased by his brother: Glenn Hill; and grandparents: Jimmy and Ella Hill and Reece and Julia Parnell.
Funeral services will be held at 4pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Lowndesville Baptist Church and will be officiated by Reverend Fred Griggs and Reverend Scotty Willoughby. Burial will follow at Smyrna Cemetery.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2pm-4pm, at the church.
The family will be at the home.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 31, 2019