Wanda Alexander Hart Obituary
Iva - Wanda Alexander Hart, 75, of Iva, SC, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home.

Born November 25, 1944 in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late Hugh W. Alexander and Margaret Vaughn Alexander. Wanda was an LPN at Golden Acres Nursing Home and was of the Holiness faith.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Paul Hart; sons, Derrick Hart (Suzette) of Anderson, SC and Michael Hart (Tonya) of Clemmons, NC; daughter, Penne Miller (William) of Greenwood, SC; sisters, Brenda Franklin and Joy Roberson (Gary) both of Elberton, GA; sisters-in-law, Willie Mae Duffle (Paul) of Anderson, SC, Ella Ree Gibson (Pete) of Iva, SC and Pauline Moore of Hartwell, GA; brothers-in-law, Rev. Phillip Hart of Elberton, GA and Bud Hart (Brenda) of Anderson, SC; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers-in-law, Tommy Franklin, Bobby Jack and Jimmy Ray Hart; and sister-in-law, Inez Hart.

The family will receive friends from 11:00am-12:30pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 12:30pm with Rev. Phillip Hart, Rev. Stephen Miller and Rev. Danny Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Iva City Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
