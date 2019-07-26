|
|
Watson Rentz
Williamston - Alphesus Watson Rentz, Sr., 94, husband of the late Iris Lyon Rentz, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late Jesse Clyde Rentz, Sr. and Mary Herbert Attaway Rentz. He retired from Fiber Industries, formerly employed with Ace Hardware and was a farmer. He was a member of Union Grove United Methodist Church and a member of the Pacesetters Square Dancing Club in Anderson.
He is survived by daughter, Nancy Rentz Crawford (Charles) of Williamston; son, Al W. Rentz, Jr. (Diane) of Williamston; brother, Dr. William Deer Rentz of Salisbury, NC; grandchildren, Ashley Acuff (David) and Lauren Rentz; and great-grandchildren, Luke and Drake Acuff.
He was predeceased by sister, Sara Virginia Rentz; and brothers, J.C. and George Rentz.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, July 27, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with visitation following the service.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 26, 2019