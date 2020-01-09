Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Wayne Canino

Wayne Canino Obituary
Wayne Canino

Fair Play - Wayne Jude Canino, 59, of Fairplay, SC, passed away on December 21, 2019 at his home.

Born in Portsmouth, NH on August 10, 1960; he was the son of the late Salvatore 'Sully' Canino and Mary Geraci. He was married to Jami Sharples Allaire-Canino. He was an outboard motor mechanic and disc jockey.

In addition to his wife; he is survived by his daughters: Ariel Canino Dye of Hampton Beach, NH and Leah Canino of Hooksett, NH; stepsons: Justin Allaire of Derry, NH and Brandon Allaire of Sanhornton, NH; grandchildren: Brennan and Jaxson Dye, Maddison Guay; one step grandson, Benjamin Allaire; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his parents; he is also predeceased by a stepson, Shane Allaire.

Gone but not forgotten, Wayne was one of kind. He did it his way and was a legend in his own mind. He loved what he loved and spoke his opinion freely. To know him was to love him. He was simple really and will be missed. He always had our back. He has left a void in our lives and that will never be filled. There is something gone now that we will always lack.

A celebration of Wayne's life will be held in the place he loved - South Carolina. Inurnment will take place at a later date in his home state of New Hampshire.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel, assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
