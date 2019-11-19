|
Wayne H. Eckhardt
Anderson - Wayne Howard Eckhardt, 74, husband of Virginia Ann "Ginny" Hawk Eckhardt, of Anderson died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Easton, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Clifton W. Eckhardt and Hyacinth Lulu Bolmer Eckhardt.
Wayne was a 1963 graduate of Phillisburg High School, Phillisburg, New Jersey and later served in the U.S. Army. He was an active member of the Anderson Chapter of Vets Helping Vets that meets weekly at The Elks Lodge. He also enjoyed time with friends at the Anderson Area YMCA. He and his wife will be fondly remembered as playing Santa and Mrs. Claus for several Anderson area charities and events.
In addition to his wife of the home, he is survived by twin daughters, Susan Reed, and Kim Eckhardt (Ken Daveler). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Shane Daveler, Sheldon Reed, Owen Daveler and Mary Mayken Reed, and brothers Clifton Eckhardt (Mary) and Bruce Eckhardt (Nancy). A very special "adopted daughter," Nikki Caldwell of Mirror Mirror Images also survives.
He was preceded in death by a beloved son-in-law, Wilson Reed.
The family will receive friends at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, 1621 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, SC 29625, on Thursday, November 21st from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, November 22nd at 1:00 p.m. at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Robert "Robby" W. Bell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vets Helping Vets Anderson, P.O. Box 265, Anderson, SC 29622.
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, SC is serving the Eckhardt Family. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019