Wayne M. Edwards
Anderson, SC - Wayne M. Edwards, 89, husband of the late Barbara Hale Edwards, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at NHC of Anderson.
Born in Waynesville, NC, he was the son of the late Cash and Hattie McCraken Edwards. He was retired from Pet Dairy. Mr. Edwards was a member of First Baptist Church, Anderson and was a former member of Berea First Baptist Church, Greenville.
Survivors include his son, Wesley Edwards, Sr. and wife, Julie of Anderson; three grandchildren, Wes Edwards, Jr. and wife, Caroline and Robbie Edwards, all of Anderson; Virginia Arrington and husband, Tanner of Columbia; and four great grandchildren, Wesley Edwards III, Tommy Edwards, Truman Arrington and Celia Arrington.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Anderson, 307 South Manning Street, Anderson, SC, 29624.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 26, 2019