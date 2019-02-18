Wayne P Yarbrough



Anderson - Wayne Padget Yarbrough, age 80, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.



Born in Saluda, SC, on February 18, 1938, he was the son of the late Guy Yarbrough and the late Margaret Padget Yarbrough. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1960 and retired as treasurer of Belton Industries. Wayne was a Board Member of Whitten Center Parents Club and a loyal member of The Gamecock Club. He enjoyed his golfing friends as much as the game itself. He was a long-time faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he served on various committees. Wayne fought a long and courageous fight against Parkinson's Disease.



He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Margie Coleman Yarbrough; his children, Pat Yarbrough, of Clinton, SC and Laurie Yarbrough, of Charleston, SC; a brother, Philip L. Yarborough, and his wife Peggy; and his caregivers, Wyona Moss, Keysha Pratt, EthelRene Earle, Eva Keese, and Chestine Humphrey. Wayne enjoyed the company of his friends and many visitors.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, James F. Yarbrough.



The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church with Reverend Mary Teasley officiating. Interment will follow at 4:00 pm at Butler United Methodist Church Cemetery in Saluda, SC.



The family will receive friends prior to the service on Tuesday at the church from 11:45 am until 12:45 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Capital Improvement Fund, 1809 N. Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621; Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; Whitten Center Parents Club, c/o Marlene Woods, 304 Dixon Street, Clinton, SC 29325; Butler United Methodist Church, c/o Karen Ringer, 128 Andrew Coleman Road, Saluda, SC



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 18, 2019