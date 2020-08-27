Wayne Roger Glenn



Seneca - In the early morning of Friday, August 21, 2020, Wayne Roger Glenn, long-time resident of Seneca, South Carolina, passed away at age 71. He was born on January 30, 1949, son of the late Lewis and Bernie Mae Grant Glenn. He graduated (1967) from Seneca High School and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He is survived by his two children, Stacy Glenn Barnes (Tony), of Tega Cay, SC, and Barry Glenn, of Salt Lake City, Utah, along with his grandchildren, Maddie, Allie, TJ, Bryson, Isabella, and sister Judy Ables.



Wayne was known for his witty humor, his love of music, dancing, and his passion for fishing. His patience, love, support, and composure were always steady. He was selfless, as he was always willing to share a good story, song, slice of watermelon, coconut cake, or homemade ice cream. He was wise, as he taught those closest to him the importance of hearty laughter, positive energy, and deep connections to the people and places around them. Most of all, Wayne was feisty, living life with a smile, and helping others do the same. Did we mention he LOVED FISHING!!!!!



Unfortunately, due to current circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, there are no current funeral services planned in order to further protect those he loved. More details regarding arrangements may arise. Instead, in remembrance of Wayne, fish the waters of Oconee county, where he was happiest. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to South Carolina Wildlife Federation to protect the land and waterways Wayne loved so dearly.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store