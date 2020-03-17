Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church
2503 Whitehall Road
Anderson, SC
Wayne Thomas Stone


1934 - 2020
Wayne Thomas Stone Obituary
Wayne Thomas Stone

Anderson - Wayne Thomas Stone, 86, passed away on March 16, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC on January 25, 1934, he was the son of the late Minnie Madden and H.C. "Stoney" Stone.

He is a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and retired from Kravet Fabrics as Operations Manager.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lynda Stone, and his sons, Ben Stone (Quyen), Ted Stone (Jenny), Gary Stone (Sheila) and step-daughter, Marci Sloan (Jay). He was the adoring grandfather to Chad Stone, Jamie Leatherman, Kristen Horst, Jessica Higgins, Michael Stone, Riley Powell, Tyler Sloan, Bree Sloan, and Bode Sloan.

Wayne's 10 great-grandchildren, and his siblings, Jeff Stone and Rene Reed, also survive.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at New Prospect Baptist Church, 2503 Whitehall Road in Anderson, SC. Rev. Dr. Tony Smith will officiate.

Visitation will be held prior to the service at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being requested for the New Prospect Baptist Church building fund.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
