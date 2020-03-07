|
|
Webbie Beusse Cole
Anderson - Webbie Louise Beusse Cole, 95, of Anderson, SC, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hendersonville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Flat Rock, NC.
Born August 19, 1924, in Danielsville, GA, Webbie was a daughter of the late Lonnie Lee Beusse and the late Eldorado Brooks Beusse and was married to the late Frank Woodrow Cole. She was a graduate of Girls High and retired from the Singer Co. Webbie was a member of South Pointe Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Holt (Willie) of Flat Rock, NC; grandchildren, Melanie Cerqueira Monahan and A. J. Cerqueira, II; and brother, Joe D. Beusse (Evelyn) of Anderson, SC.
In addition to her husband and parents, Webbie is predeceased by a brother, Rufus Beusse; and sisters, Geraldine Tinsley and Blondelle Addison.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel following visitation with Pastor Dave Neal officiating. Burial will follow in New Silver Brook Cemetery.
The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or South Pointe Baptist Church, 1319 US-29 Bus, Anderson, SC 29626.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020