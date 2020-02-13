Services
Wendell H. Tatum

Wendell H. Tatum Obituary
Mrs. Wendell H. Tatum

Anderson - Mrs. Wendell H. Tatum, 77, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home.

Born October 7, 1942 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Paul Huckaby and Lillian Allen Huckaby.

Wendell was a graduate of Girls High and attended Anderson College. She formerly worked for Anderson School District 5, S.C. Unemployment Office and Patrick B. Harris Psychiatric Hospital. Wendell enjoyed the beach and shagging and was a member of the Electric City Shag Club. She was a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Scott Tatum of Anderson, SC; and cousins, Gail Allen Tucker, Becky Allen and Judy Allen Hoag.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Bradford Dean Tatum; and her former husband, Bobby Dean Tatum.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Tom Owen officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 43, Anderson, SC 29622.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
