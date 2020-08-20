Wendy Hellen Peppers Sutton
Belton, SC - Wendy Hellen Peppers Sutton, 54, wife of Walter "Ben" Sutton of Timberlane Dr. died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Evansville, LN., she was the daughter of Marry Anna Williams Sherrell of Iva and the late Gilbert L. Peppers. She was a member of Whitefield Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are: son, Christopher Ben Sutton (Heather) of Anderson; daughter, Angela Cox (Brian) of Irmo; brothers, Will Sherrell of Anderson, and Marcus Anthony Archuleta, of CA.; sisters, Donna McAbee of Anderson, and Doreen Steffes (Donnie) of CO.; grandchildren, Kaylee Cox, Evelyn Sutton, Emmett Cox, and Mary Ann Sutton; step-daddy, Harold Sherrell; step-mother, Norma Peppers; father-in-law, Harold Sutton and wife Kathleen Sutton.
Memorial service will be held at 3pm Saturday at Whitefield Baptist Church with Rev. Mike McMinn and Rev. Bob Clardy officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
.WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM