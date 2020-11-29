Wes PattersonAnderson, SC - Waymon Wesley Patterson, 73, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late Webb Eugene and Leila Fletcher Patterson. He was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was retired from Wells Fargo Financial. Wes was a member of Grace memorial Baptist Church and a former member of Shiloh Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon.He is survived by his wife, Diane Patterson; two daughters, Tarra Nix (David) and Kristie Parker (Jason); four grandchildren, Trevor Patterson, Lyndsie Parker, Brandon Nix (Kelsey), and Kadie Meredith (Keith); five great-grandchildren, Isaac Patterson, Jayce Patterson, Declan Nix, Dalayna Nix, and Lakelyn Meredith; and a sister, Gayle Patterson.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Webb Eugene Patterson, Jr.Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial, with full military rites, will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.Sullivan-King Mortuary