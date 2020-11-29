1/
Wes Patterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wes Patterson

Anderson, SC - Waymon Wesley Patterson, 73, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late Webb Eugene and Leila Fletcher Patterson. He was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was retired from Wells Fargo Financial. Wes was a member of Grace memorial Baptist Church and a former member of Shiloh Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Patterson; two daughters, Tarra Nix (David) and Kristie Parker (Jason); four grandchildren, Trevor Patterson, Lyndsie Parker, Brandon Nix (Kelsey), and Kadie Meredith (Keith); five great-grandchildren, Isaac Patterson, Jayce Patterson, Declan Nix, Dalayna Nix, and Lakelyn Meredith; and a sister, Gayle Patterson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Webb Eugene Patterson, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial, with full military rites, will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson Northeast Chapel - Anderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved