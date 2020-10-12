Wes Pigman

Wes PigmanWilliamston,SC - Don Wesley Pigman, 61, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.Born in Fleming-Neon, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Kenneth O. and Betty Adams Pigman. He attended the University of Kentucky and was retired from AnMed Health. Wes was a member of Sierra Baptist Church and served as a children's youth minister for 25 years in local churches.He is survived by his wife, Vickie Pigman; son, Kenny Pigman (Heather); daughter, Kasandra Saylors (Adam); grandchildren, Connor Smithson, Logan Pigman, Elaine Smithson, Tyler Pigman, Bryce Pigman, Savannah Saylors, Hunter Saylors, Madi Saylors, and Fisher Saylors; brother, David Pigman; and a sister, Beverly Minton.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. The family is at #3 Vantage Way, # 714, Powdersville.Sullivan-King Mortuary