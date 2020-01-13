|
Wesley "Wes" Ashley
Iva - Wesley Ray Ashley, 86, of Iva, SC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born September 11, 1933 in Honea Path, SC, he was a son of the late James "Jim" H. Ashley and Verda Fisher Ashley.
Wes was a graduate of Honea Path High School and was retired from Iva Manufacturing Company as a shipping manager. He was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Temple where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, choir director and in many other capacities as long as his health permitted. He was an avid golfer and will be remembered by his family and friends for always having a smile on his face and never meeting a stranger.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Shirley Gray Ashley; daughter, Lindy Ward (Jimmy); nephews Billy Gray and Dr. Rudy Gray; niece, Brenda Baker; special great-niece, Teresa Wells (Tommy); and many other friends and family.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm-2:30pm Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Temple. The funeral service will follow at 3:00pm with Rev. Jerry Gray, Dr. Rudy Gray and Dr. Larry Pearson officiating. Burial will follow in Iva City Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Temple, 913 Parker Bowie Rd., Iva, SC 29655.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020