Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Wesley Dominick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
New Silver Brook Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Dominick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley J. "Dick" Dominick Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wesley J. "Dick" Dominick Jr. Obituary
Wesley J. "Dick" Dominick, Jr.

Anderson, SC - Wesley Jones "Dick" Dominick, Jr., 90, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Glenn Dominick.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Wesley J. Dominick, Sr. and Lucille Fant Dominick. He was a graduate of Anderson Boys High and Furman University. At Furman, he was a member of the SAE Fraternity and vice-president of the freshman class. Mr. Dominick was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and was decorated with the Korean Service Ribbon, the Combat Infantry Badge with two battle stars and the Army Commendation Medal. He retired from Anderson Vocational Rehabilitation Department. He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by a son, Glenn Dominick.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 4, at New Silver Brook Cemetery conducted by Dr. David J. Bailey and Rev. Beryl Rosenberger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 1404 North Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now