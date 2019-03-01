|
Wesley J. "Dick" Dominick, Jr.
Anderson, SC - Wesley Jones "Dick" Dominick, Jr., 90, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Glenn Dominick.
Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Wesley J. Dominick, Sr. and Lucille Fant Dominick. He was a graduate of Anderson Boys High and Furman University. At Furman, he was a member of the SAE Fraternity and vice-president of the freshman class. Mr. Dominick was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and was decorated with the Korean Service Ribbon, the Combat Infantry Badge with two battle stars and the Army Commendation Medal. He retired from Anderson Vocational Rehabilitation Department. He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by a son, Glenn Dominick.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 4, at New Silver Brook Cemetery conducted by Dr. David J. Bailey and Rev. Beryl Rosenberger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 1404 North Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.
