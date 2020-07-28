Wesley "Earle" King



Anderson - Wesley "Earle" King, 71 of Anderson, SC gained his wings on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Anmed Health.



Born on July 20, 1949, he was the husband to Nina A. King. He enjoyed woodworking, loved his family and church family at Freedom Baptist Ministries.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Teresa King (Tony), Tina Smith (Bobby), and Wes King Jr; brother: E. Roy King; grandchildren: Kevin (Taylor), Amber (Clint), and Gatlyn; and great grandchildren: Paydin, Bentley, and Dean.



He was predeceased by his parents, and two brothers.



A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sosebee Mortuary and will be officiated by Pastor Tony Tilley. Private burial will be held at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.



Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1pm - 2pm, at the South Chapel.



Per the family's request, all attendees of the service and visitation are required to wear a face mask.



Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store