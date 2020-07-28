1/1
Wesley "Earle" King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wesley "Earle" King

Anderson - Wesley "Earle" King, 71 of Anderson, SC gained his wings on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Anmed Health.

Born on July 20, 1949, he was the husband to Nina A. King. He enjoyed woodworking, loved his family and church family at Freedom Baptist Ministries.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Teresa King (Tony), Tina Smith (Bobby), and Wes King Jr; brother: E. Roy King; grandchildren: Kevin (Taylor), Amber (Clint), and Gatlyn; and great grandchildren: Paydin, Bentley, and Dean.

He was predeceased by his parents, and two brothers.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sosebee Mortuary and will be officiated by Pastor Tony Tilley. Private burial will be held at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1pm - 2pm, at the South Chapel.

Per the family's request, all attendees of the service and visitation are required to wear a face mask.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved