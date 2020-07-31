1/
W.h. Dean
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.h.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
W.H. Dean

Williamston - W.H. Dean, 92, formerly of Williamston, SC, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

Born February 20, 1928 in Pelzer, SC, he was the son of the late Walker Hampton Dean and Annie Russell Dean.

W.H. was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from Kendall Mill. He was a Mason, Shriner, and a great lover of baseball. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Williamston.

He is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 71 years, Margaret Duncan Dean, daughters Joy Dean Knight and Anne Dean Callaham (Ray), grandchildren Zack Callaham, Jacob Callaham, Elizabeth Callaham-Lopez, Parker Knight, Leigh Knight, and great-grandchildren Jack, Wylie, Sally, Harper, Madelynn, and Andrew Callaham.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Calvin, Almon, and Clinton Dean.

The family held a private funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital, 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved