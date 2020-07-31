W.H. DeanWilliamston - W.H. Dean, 92, formerly of Williamston, SC, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.Born February 20, 1928 in Pelzer, SC, he was the son of the late Walker Hampton Dean and Annie Russell Dean.W.H. was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from Kendall Mill. He was a Mason, Shriner, and a great lover of baseball. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Williamston.He is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 71 years, Margaret Duncan Dean, daughters Joy Dean Knight and Anne Dean Callaham (Ray), grandchildren Zack Callaham, Jacob Callaham, Elizabeth Callaham-Lopez, Parker Knight, Leigh Knight, and great-grandchildren Jack, Wylie, Sally, Harper, Madelynn, and Andrew Callaham.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Calvin, Almon, and Clinton Dean.The family held a private funeral service.Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital, 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.