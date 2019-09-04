Services
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbert Latimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbert Morton Latimer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilbert Morton Latimer Obituary
Wilbert Morton Latimer

Anderson - Wilbert Morton Latimer age 78, of 116 Lone Oak Road Anderson S.C., passed Sunday September 01, 2019 at the AnMed Health Medical Center. He was born in Anderson County and was the son of the late Charlie Mack Latimer and Jennie Lou Posey Latimer. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughter Gloria Rouse, and Teresa Ellis, two sons Gerald, and Kendrick Latimer, four sisters Sarah Latimer, Mamie Donald, Diane Latimer, Delphine Latimer and Thule Coleman, one brother Jimmy Latimer, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Thursday 12:00 P.M. at Holloway's Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at New Hope Baptist Church. The family is at 308 Ponce Deleon Rd Anderson S.C. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge. Condolences at www.hollowaysfuneralhomeofsouthcarolina.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now