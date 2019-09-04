|
|
Wilbert Morton Latimer
Anderson - Wilbert Morton Latimer age 78, of 116 Lone Oak Road Anderson S.C., passed Sunday September 01, 2019 at the AnMed Health Medical Center. He was born in Anderson County and was the son of the late Charlie Mack Latimer and Jennie Lou Posey Latimer. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughter Gloria Rouse, and Teresa Ellis, two sons Gerald, and Kendrick Latimer, four sisters Sarah Latimer, Mamie Donald, Diane Latimer, Delphine Latimer and Thule Coleman, one brother Jimmy Latimer, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Thursday 12:00 P.M. at Holloway's Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at New Hope Baptist Church. The family is at 308 Ponce Deleon Rd Anderson S.C. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge. Condolences at www.hollowaysfuneralhomeofsouthcarolina.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 4, 2019