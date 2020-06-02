Willard Berry Smith, Sr.Townville - Willard Berry Smith, Sr., 69, of Townville, SC, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.Born May 23, 1951 in Anderson, he was the son of the late Willard Beauford Smith and Frances Baxter Smith.Berry was a graduate of McDuffie High School and had been employed with Glen Raven Mills for over 26 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing for FLW and BFL. He was the Vice President of the Fishing Club at Glen Raven Mills. Berry enjoyed life to the fullest and loved his family dearly.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Rachel Williams Smith; children, Willard Berry Smith, Jr., John Henry Smith, Christine Harkey, Robbie Jason Boone and Jamie Franklin Boone; sisters, Lynne Fletcher and Teresa Shiflet; granddaughters, Allicia, Summer, Sidney, Chloe, Ashley, Selena, Shania and Amanda; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his four-legged babies, Sasha and Buddy.Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Friday, June 5, 2020 between the hours of 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating.Flowers are optional and memorial contributions may be made to The Defenders for Children Fishing Tournament, 1140 Woodruff Rd., Suite 106, PO Box 108, Greenville, SC 29607.The family will be at the residence.