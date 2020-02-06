|
William "Bill" Alfred Reeves
Belton - William "Bill" Alfred Reeves, 75, husband of Linda Kelly Reeves of 201 W. Calhoun Rd. died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Belton, he was the son of the late William Doyle Reeves and the late Lillian Kathleen Driver Reeves. He attended Whitefield Baptist Church and was a member of Eastview Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are: son, Kevin Bruce Reeves of Belton; daughter, Kelly Reeves Parnell (Matthew) of Anderson; sisters, Brenda Campbell of Williamston, and Karen Busha (Ron) of Anderson; grandchildren, Carson and Luke Reeves.
Graveside service will be held 11am Monday at Garden of Memories with Rev. Mike McMinn officiating. Burial will follow.
Family will receive friends from 5pm until 7pm Sunday at Cox Funeral Home.
Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate.
Family will be at the residence.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020