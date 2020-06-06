William "Bill" Andrew ChapmanBelton - William "Bill" Andrew Chapman, 97, widower of Annie Louise Cummings Chapman of Belton died Friday, June 5, 2020 at Hospice of the Upstate.Born in the Cheddar Community of Belton, he was the son of the late James "JC" and Carrie Cooley Chapman. He was of Baptist Faith and a US Army Veteran.Surviving are: son, Darrell Chapman (Angela) of Belton; sister, Marie Lowe of Belton; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Clark, 3 sisters and 6 brothers.Service will be held 2pm Sunday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Todd Lowe officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.The family will receive friends prior to the service Sunday from 12:30pm until 1:45pm at Cox Funeral Home.Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or Hospice of the Upstate.The family will be at their respective homes.Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.