William Archie Love
Pendleton - William Archie Love, 73, of Pendleton, SC, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side.
Born April 10, 1946 in LaFrance, SC, Art was a son of the late William David Love and the late Nettie Stone Love. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. He was self-employed as an auto mechanic , specializing in auto body work. Art loved his family and enjoyed life to the fullest. If wealth was judged by the number of friends you have, then Art was a very wealthy man. He will be missed by many.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 53 years, Sandra Faye McIntyre Love; son, Russell Love; grandchildren, William Chase Love (Kayla) and Chance Walker Love; great-grandchildren Cady, Sophie, Aubrey and Axle; sisters, Patricia Soeda (Ron) and Shelby Purdy (Charles).
Art was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Love; and sister, Shayron Staggs.
The family will receive friends from 6 pm - 8 pm Monday, March 9, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel, Tuesday at 11 am with Rev. Marvin Lee and Chance Walker Love officiating. Burial will follow in M. J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery at 1 pm.
The family is accepting flowers and will be at the residence.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020