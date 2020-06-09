William Douglas HendersonAnderson - William Douglas Henderson, 72, of Anderson, SC, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.Born September 8, 1947 in Greenville, SC, he was a son of Louise King Henderson and the late Carl Broughton Henderson. William proudly served his country and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was retired.He is survived by his mother, Louise King Henderson of Simpsonville, SC; daughters, Melissa Parker (Allen) and Melody Bell both of Anderson, SC; brother, Jerry Henderson (Belinda) of Simpsonville, SC; and grandchildren, Daniel Parker, Raegan Parker and Chloe Bell.The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm in The Courtyard of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Silvey officiating. A private burial will be in M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.Flowers accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Campbell Patriots Post 184, P.O. Box 364, Anderson, SC 29622.