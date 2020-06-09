William Douglas Henderson
Anderson - William Douglas Henderson, 72, of Anderson, SC, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Born September 8, 1947 in Greenville, SC, he was a son of Louise King Henderson and the late Carl Broughton Henderson. William proudly served his country and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was retired.
He is survived by his mother, Louise King Henderson of Simpsonville, SC; daughters, Melissa Parker (Allen) and Melody Bell both of Anderson, SC; brother, Jerry Henderson (Belinda) of Simpsonville, SC; and grandchildren, Daniel Parker, Raegan Parker and Chloe Bell.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm in The Courtyard of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Silvey officiating. A private burial will be in M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
Flowers accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Campbell Patriots Post 184, P.O. Box 364, Anderson, SC 29622.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.