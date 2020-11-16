1/1
William Edward Kaiser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Edward Kaiser

Anderson - William Edward Kaiser, 74, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

He was born October 16, 1946 in Elizabeth, NJ, and was the son of the late Paul Kaiser, Sr. and Lucille Clarkson Kaiser. William was a Senior Engineering Project Manager with TTI and enjoyed photography, Clemson football and was also an Eagle Scout.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Diane Littlejohn Kaiser; son, William Paul Kaiser of Anderson, SC; daughter, Laura Kaiser Anderson (Bobby) of Charlotte, NC; and grandchildren, Rob and Caroline Anderson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Kaiser, III.

There will be a casual gathering of family and friends on Friday, November 20, 2020 from noon to 1:45 pm The McDougald Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed and those attending are encouraged to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

The family will be at the residence.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved