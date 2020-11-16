William Edward Kaiser
Anderson - William Edward Kaiser, 74, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
He was born October 16, 1946 in Elizabeth, NJ, and was the son of the late Paul Kaiser, Sr. and Lucille Clarkson Kaiser. William was a Senior Engineering Project Manager with TTI and enjoyed photography, Clemson football and was also an Eagle Scout.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Diane Littlejohn Kaiser; son, William Paul Kaiser of Anderson, SC; daughter, Laura Kaiser Anderson (Bobby) of Charlotte, NC; and grandchildren, Rob and Caroline Anderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Kaiser, III.
There will be a casual gathering of family and friends on Friday, November 20, 2020 from noon to 1:45 pm The McDougald Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed and those attending are encouraged to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
