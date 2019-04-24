William Eugene Gentry



Anderson - William Eugene Gentry, 67, of Anderson, SC went to be with his Lord and Savior April 20, 2019.



William was the last remaining member of his immediate family. He was the widower of the late Sandra Diane Dean Gentry. He was the son of the late Johnny Lee Gentry, Sr. and the late Evelyn Smith Gentry. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny "Peanut" Lee Gentry, Jr. and Michael "Mike" Charles Gentry and a sister, Lissia Anne Gentry Gaines. William was a retired Air Force Veteran and was proud of his service to his country. He was a member of the Belmont Church of God, where as a child, his Grandfather was the Pastor. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish and the great outdoors.



William loved and was loved by his family. He had a heart of gold that shined when he talked of his love for his family, especially his mother and father. William is survived by his son, Paul Bryan Gentry of Anderson; a stepdaughter, Laurie (Mike) Weitman of Washington State; his aunts, Lottie Mae Haynie, Sybile Findley and Margaret Tollison, all of Anderson, SC, Irene Martin of Haw River, NC; 4 grandchildren, nieces and a nephew, along with many cousins.



Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 am at The McDougald Funeral Home. A service will follow at 12:00 pm in the chapel officiated by the Rev. Danny Driver and the Rev. Allen Rhodes. Interment will take place at the M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Upstate and the Richard Campbell Veterans Home.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 24, 2019