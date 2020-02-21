|
William H. "Bill" Childress, Jr.
Anderson, SC - William Harold "Bill" Childress, Jr, 68, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House after a prolonged illness.
Born at Fort Benning, Georgia, March 5, 1951 he was the eldest son of William Harold Childress, Sr. and the late Geraldine Smith Childress. He graduated from T.L. Hanna High School Class of 1969. In 1974 he graduated from Clemson University with a degree in Recreation and Parks Administration and later earned a Master's Degree in Environmental Education from Clemson University. While attending Clemson he was manager of the varsity basketball team.
Bill was a member of the South Carolina National Guard and began his military career with the Clemson National Guard Unit. Bill was Commander of the Laurens National Guard Unit prior to retiring from the Guard with the rank of Major.
A lifelong member of Boulevard Baptist Church, Bill spent his life in service to his church as a deacon, an RA leader, a youth training union leader, and basketball coach.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Neace Childress, sons, William Chase Childress (Brie), and Matthew Tyler Childress. Stepsons Keith Neace (Catherine) and David Neace (Amanda) and seven grandchildren Valen Childress, Kingston Childress, Landon and Holden Neace, Lauren Neace, Adleigh and Dahlia Neace. He is also survived by his father, W. Harold Childress, Sr. (Martha), his siblings, James R. (Bob) Childress (Reba), LuAnne Childress Foster, and Richard (Dick) M. Childress (Dedra) as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at Boulevard Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Austin Carty and Dr. Jack Couch. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020