William H. FlemingAnderson - William "Billy" Homer Fleming, 82, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.Born July 13, 1937 in Anderson, he was the son of the late Howard Pearman Fleming and Lessie Jane Nations Fleming.Billy was a graduate of Boys High and was a veteran of the United States military. He first served in the Navy aboard the USS Shields and was stationed in San Diego, CA, the Philippines, Hawaii and Japan. He then served in the Army as a Sergeant in the Military Police. He was of the Baptist faith.He is survived by his sons, Paul Fleming (Athena) of Etowah, NC and Stewart Fleming of Maryland; and grandchildren, Brandon, Alex and Emily Fleming.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, James Eric Fleming; and several brothers and sisters.The family will receive friends on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 12:00-1:30 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in The Courtyard of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating. Burial will be in M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery at a later date.