William Herbert "Red" HartAnderson - William Herbert "Red" Hart, 88, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.Born November 7, 1931 in Sandy Cross, GA, he was the son of the late Joseph O. Hart and Thelma Anderson Hart.Mr. Hart was a graduate of Boys High and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean War. He was a Master Mason and a member of Ruff Lodge #240. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Vivian Gunnells Hart; sons, Stan Hart (Barbara) of Clearmont, FL and Perry Hart of Anderson, SC.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Tom Owen officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forest Hill Baptist Church, 909 Plantation Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.