D B Walker Funeral Service
311 Cleveland Ave
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 226-4354
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reposing
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
William James Walker Obituary
William James Walker

Starr - Starr, SC - William James Walker, 84, widower of Queen Ella Clinkscales, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at AnMed Health.

He is survived by five children, William Levi and James Wardell Walker; Dorise Witcher, Sharon Roebuck and Patricia Gambrell; nine grandchildren, twenty-seven

great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Luella Frazier and Nina Harling.

Funeral services are 3 pm Sunday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with burial in Anderson Memorial Gardens. The body is at DB Walker Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Saturday from 7-8 pm and will be placed in the church Sunday at 2 pm.

The family is at 130 Faith Lane, Starr, SC

Services entrusted to DB Walker Funeral Services. Condolences at www.dbwalkerfuneralservices.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 13, 2019
