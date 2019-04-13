|
William James Walker
Starr - Starr, SC - William James Walker, 84, widower of Queen Ella Clinkscales, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at AnMed Health.
He is survived by five children, William Levi and James Wardell Walker; Dorise Witcher, Sharon Roebuck and Patricia Gambrell; nine grandchildren, twenty-seven
great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Luella Frazier and Nina Harling.
Funeral services are 3 pm Sunday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with burial in Anderson Memorial Gardens. The body is at DB Walker Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Saturday from 7-8 pm and will be placed in the church Sunday at 2 pm.
The family is at 130 Faith Lane, Starr, SC
Services entrusted to DB Walker Funeral Services. Condolences at www.dbwalkerfuneralservices.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 13, 2019