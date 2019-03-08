Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
New Silverbrook Cemetery
William Jennings Obituary
William Jennings

Anderson - William "Bill" Jennings Sr, 78, of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Born on July 9, 1940 in Walhalla, SC he was the son of the late William H and Lillian Jennings.

He is survived by his children: Wanda Wheeler (Marvin), William Jennings Jr, Timothy Jennings (Rachel), Sharon Hughes (Louie); sisters: Shirley Freeman, Jobeth Jennings, and Sarah Jennings; 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother: Gordon "Tony" Jennings.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2:30pm at New Silverbrook Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1pm to 2pm at the Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, Wanda.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 8, 2019
