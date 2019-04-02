Services
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
302 N. Main St.
Abbeville, SC 29620
(864) 366-4027
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
302 N. Main St.
Abbeville, SC 29620
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
302 N. Main St.
Abbeville, SC 29620
William M. "Buddy" Powell

William M. "Buddy" Powell Obituary
William M. 'Buddy' Powell

Lowndesville - William M. 'Buddy' Powell, Jr., 64, of Lowndesville, SC died Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born in Abbeville County to Margie Spires Powell and the late William M. 'Bud' Powell.

The family will receive friends 1:00PM - 2:30PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3:00PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Smyrna Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials, in memory of Buddy, are sent to Harris Funeral Home, P.O. Box 549, Abbeville, SC 29620 to help defray funeral costs.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville Chapel is assisting the Powell family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 2, 2019
