William M. 'Buddy' Powell
Lowndesville - William M. 'Buddy' Powell, Jr., 64, of Lowndesville, SC died Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born in Abbeville County to Margie Spires Powell and the late William M. 'Bud' Powell.
The family will receive friends 1:00PM - 2:30PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3:00PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Smyrna Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials, in memory of Buddy, are sent to Harris Funeral Home, P.O. Box 549, Abbeville, SC 29620 to help defray funeral costs.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville Chapel is assisting the Powell family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 2, 2019