William "Bill" M. Taylor



Anderson - William "Bill" M. Taylor, 86, of Anderson, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home.



Born April 27, 1932, in Anderson, he was a son of the late Albert and Maude Stovall Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his son, Robbie Taylor and brother, JC Taylor. He was a graduate of Boys High School. Bill was a Vietnam veteran having served in the United States Air Force and retired as Senior Master Sergeant after 20 years of service. He later retired from BASF with 20 years of service. He was a member and former deacon of Bible Baptist Church and loved fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and traveling.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marie Taylor of the home; daughter, Mary (Phil) Lundkovsky; son, Tim (Patricia) Taylor; grandchildren, Misty (Michael) Thomas, Kristen Lundkovsky, Trish Jayroe, Alan Fernandez, William Taylor and Ashley McLeod and twelve great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from Noon - 1:30 pm Thursday, March 21, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Ken Whitt officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.



Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church Youth Group, 509 Old Asbury Road, Anderson, SC 29625.



