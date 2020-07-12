1/
William McAlister
William McAlister

Anderson - William Allen McAlister, Sr, 89 of Anderson SC, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Born in Greenwood, SC, on August 16, 1930, he was the son of the late William Tom and Ruby McAlister. He was a retired detention officer with the City of Anderson, a member of Oakwood Baptist Church, a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and was a Shriner.

In addition to his wife of 61 years: Barbara Pruitt McAlister, he is survived by his son: Billy McAlister (Diann); daughters: Kathy Busha (Bill) and Tammy Palmer; brother: Tommy McAlister (Sandra); grandchildren: Heather Pettigrew (Travis), Kylee Capell (Jon), Matt Busha (Lindsay), Kristie Hawkins (Shannon), Drew Palmer (Crystal) and Alex Palmer (Jessica); great-grandchildren: Emma, Ethan, Olivia, Noah, Carter, Cohen, Layla, Riley, Sophie, Maggie, Aubree, Camryn, Lorelai and Melodie.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother: Clyde McAlister.

A funeral service will be held at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 4:30pm with Rev. Richard Busha officiating.

Visitation will take place prior to the service at the Mortuary from 3pm to 4:30pm.

The family will be at the residence.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
