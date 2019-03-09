|
William McGregor
Anderson - William Allen McGregor, 86, of 208 Shore Drive, husband of the late Jeanette McGregor, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Richard Campbell Veteran Nursing Home.
Born June 8, 1932 in Lowndesville, he was the son of the late William and Vera Allen McGregor. He was a United States Navy Combat Veteran having served during the Korean War and Vietnam and was a retired Command Master Chief Petty Officer with 32 years of service. Mr. McGregor was active in the Fleet Reserves and the VFW. He was an animal lover and proud four time finisher of the Boston marathon. He attended Clemson University and was a member of Honea Path Baptist Church, where he enjoyed teaching an exercise class. Mr. McGregor loved his children, family and pets.
Surviving are his sons: Rob Roy McGregor of Roseville, CA and Sean McGregor of Anderson; grandchildren: Anthony Spears and Kristina McGregor; five grandchildren; nieces and nephew: Karen Cromer, Janet Dick, Suzi Cromer, Jeffrey Cromer and Nancy Headtke, cousins: John Reid and Gladys Taub and his dog, Callie and a devoted cat. He was preceded in death by siblings: Elizabeth Cromer, David McGregor and Ola McGregor.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary with Chaplain Michael Linkins officiating. Burial will be in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 4124 Clemson Blvd., Ste L., Anderson, SC 29621 or the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E. Calhoun St., Anderson, SC 29621.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the caregivers of Home Instead for their exceptional care and to the staff at Richard M. Campbell Nursing Home, Unit 4.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 9, 2019