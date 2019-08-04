|
William Owens Jr.
Anderson - William "Bill" Eugene Owens Jr., 58,passed away peacefully July 28, 2019 Son of Glenda and the late Gene Owens. Left to cherish his memory:Wife, Barbie Owens, Mother, Glenda Owens Reynolds (Frank), Sisters: Donna Jambois, Karen Smith (Greg), his children and grandchildren.
Service: Sunday, August 4, 3pm Ramsey Creek Preserve, Westminiter, SC. In Lieu of flowers suggested Donations: Emerson Rose Heart Foundation, PO Box 935 Clemson, SC.29633
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 4, 2019