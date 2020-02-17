|
William "Bill" Patterson
Anderson - January 27, 1963 - February 16, 2020
William "Bill" Patterson, 57, husband of Queenna Johnson Patterson of Anderson, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at The Rainey Hospice House.
Born January 27, 1963 in Greenville, SC, he was one of 5 sons of the late Isaac Newton Patterson Jr. and the late Kathleen Johnson Patterson.
Bill was a member of Covenant Baptist Church and worked in Sports Management through the years following graduate school. Most recently, he was a Special Education Assistant and substitute teacher at Anderson School District 5.
He is survived by his wife, Queenna Johnson Patterson and his daughters, Hannah Grace Patterson, her fiancé Aubrey Nickles, and Amelia Reina Patterson and his grandson, Nolan Jacob Nickles.
He is also survived by his brothers, Isaac Newton Patterson III, George McCrary Patterson, Thomas Joel Patterson and Edward Steven Patterson.
A service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at Covenant Baptist Church, 4521 Liberty Hwy ,Anderson, SC 29621. Rev. Steve Silvey will officiate and burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville, SC.
The family will receive friends in the sanctuary of Covenant Baptist Church on Thursday from 12:30pm until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Developmental Center for Exceptional Children (DCEC) 1100 W. Franklin St. Anderson, SC 29624 or to Hospice of The Upstate 1835 Rogers Rd. Anderson, SC 29625.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020