William Pete Alewine
William Pete Alewine, 91, widower of the late Betty Sue Guest Alewine, died Thursday August 6, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born June 6, 1929 in Abbeville County to the late Guy Thomas and Lydia Cleo Bannister Alewine, he served in the United States Army during the Korean Era, he retired from textiles as a Tie-in machine operator.
He was a faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where he formerly served as an Usher.
Surviving are his son, Joseph Thomas Alewine and wife Tina of Belton, his daughter Sandra Cheryl Alewine Jones and husband Frankie of Belton; his grandchildren, Christopher Derrall Alewine, Heather Ann Alewine Pigman (Kenny), Brittany Jones Holden (Robert), Trey Duell Alewine, Christian Lake Alewine (Gracyn); 6 great grandchildren; his sister, Nannie Louise Alewine Evans. He was predeceased by a son, Derrall Alewine, and 4 brothers.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 3:00 PM from Washington Baptist Church Pelzer with Rev. Larry Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family is at the home of his son Joseph and Tina Alewine, 416 Pea Creek Rd. Belton, and will receive friends from 2:00 to 2:45 prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 1300 Anderson Dr. Williamston SC 29697 or www.myhillcrest.org
.
Pallbearers will be Trey Alewine, Christian Alewine, Robert Holden, Chris Alewine, and Kenny Pigman.
Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Alewine family. www.coxfuneralhome1882.com