1/1
William Pete Alewine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Pete Alewine

William Pete Alewine, 91, widower of the late Betty Sue Guest Alewine, died Thursday August 6, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born June 6, 1929 in Abbeville County to the late Guy Thomas and Lydia Cleo Bannister Alewine, he served in the United States Army during the Korean Era, he retired from textiles as a Tie-in machine operator.

He was a faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where he formerly served as an Usher.

Surviving are his son, Joseph Thomas Alewine and wife Tina of Belton, his daughter Sandra Cheryl Alewine Jones and husband Frankie of Belton; his grandchildren, Christopher Derrall Alewine, Heather Ann Alewine Pigman (Kenny), Brittany Jones Holden (Robert), Trey Duell Alewine, Christian Lake Alewine (Gracyn); 6 great grandchildren; his sister, Nannie Louise Alewine Evans. He was predeceased by a son, Derrall Alewine, and 4 brothers.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 3:00 PM from Washington Baptist Church Pelzer with Rev. Larry Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family is at the home of his son Joseph and Tina Alewine, 416 Pea Creek Rd. Belton, and will receive friends from 2:00 to 2:45 prior to the service at the church.

Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 1300 Anderson Dr. Williamston SC 29697 or www.myhillcrest.org.

Pallbearers will be Trey Alewine, Christian Alewine, Robert Holden, Chris Alewine, and Kenny Pigman.

Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Alewine family.

www.coxfuneralhome1882.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved