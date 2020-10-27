William R. IngramAnderson - William Ray "Billy Ray" Sandlin Ingram, 77, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at AnMed Health Medical Center.Born June 17, 1943, in Pansey, AL, he was the son of the late Sandlin Ingram and the late Esther Bedsole Ingram. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sam Ingram. He is survived by his sisters Barbara Nesbitt, Nyoka Smallwood, and Joette McNeil and brother, Eddie Ingram. He is also survived by a daughter, Tammy Penning, and sons, Jack, Scott, Brad, Ryan, and Keith Ingram, as well as, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Additionally, he is survived by many other relatives and friends whom he loved dearly.He graduated from Ashford High School in 1962 and proudly served in the Alabama National Guard shortly after. He raised his family in Dothan, AL as an entrepreneur of many different industries. He loved music, Bible studies, sports, gardening, bird watching, and traveling. After retirement, he moved to Anderson, SC, where he found a second home with friends in the Anderson Senior Follies and Anderson County Outreach Entertainers.In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the Senior Follies Alumni Group, Anderson Outreach, or the Carolina Bird Club.The family will host a celebration of his life at a later date.