Dr. William R. SchriverAnderson, SC - William Rex Schriver DDS, 86, passed to his eternal home on July 28, 2020, at Hospice of the Upstate Rainey House.He was born in DuBois, Pennsylvania on February 24, 1934, to Leonard Rex and Eva Jamison Schriver. He graduated from DuBois High School in 1951, from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dentistry in 1957, and completed his oral maxillofacial surgery residency at Walter Reed Medical Center.Bill served his country as a member of the US Army Dental Corps which took him to Madigan Hospital at Ft. Lewis, Washington; Vietnam; Landstuhl and Karlsruhe, Germany; Ft. Rucker, AL; Ft. Hood, TX; Eisenhower Hospital at Ft. Gordon, GA where he retired as a colonel after 25 years of service. He served in numerous positions from consultant, author of professional literature, speaker, to educator. He received the coveted A prefix denoting an international professional reputation. He was also awarded the Legion of Merit and a Bronze Star. Bill recently received a Quilt of Valor at the Anderson County Museum donated and created by the local Quilts of Valor quilting group.After retiring from military service, he set up an oral maxillofacial surgery office in Anderson, SC where he practiced for 18 years.Bill was a lifetime member of the Military Officers Association of America, a former member of the Sertoma Club, and a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. Many of his good friends and family lovingly called him "Doc". He and his wife, Penny, enjoyed square and round dancing for 46 years, traveling to state and national square dance conventions. They were members of the Pacesetters Square Dance Club in Anderson. He was an avid snow skier, hunter, fisherman, and once was the proud captain of his houseboat, "Lucky Penny", docked at Portman Marina on Lake Hartwell. He spent as much time as available on his farm in Abbeville.He was a member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church. He designed and managed the construction and installation of the Trinity Tower that stands majestically on the grounds of Abiding Savior.Surviving are his wife for 61 years, Evelyn (Penny) of the home; sons: William S. R. Schriver and special friend, Janine Wagner, Reidville, SC; Peter C. Schriver MD (Theresa Trapp DDS), Pickens, SC; John P. Schriver MD, El Paso, TX; daughter, Lee Ann Green, (Victor Green) Greensboro, NC. He delighted in his 8 wonderful grandchildren: Margo, Travis, David, Sara, Ryley, Lauren Schriver, Michael Green and Danielle Green Hunter; great-grandchildren Lauren and Ryan Hunter. He is survived by his one and only sibling, Nancy Lee Furey MD, (Warren Furey MD) Hinsdale, IL; brother-in-law Stanley D. Pennington (Patricia) of Bachman Valley, MD.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor Howard Jones officiating. Masks are required. Due to Covid-19 there will be a private graveside service at the Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Sullivan-King Mortuary. Penny and family members will be at the mortuary on Friday between 2 and 4 p.m. to greet friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abiding Savior Improvement Fund, 1905 E. Greenville Street 29621.Sullivan King Mortuary