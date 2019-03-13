|
William Ray Dean
Anderson - William Ray Dean, 68, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Born on April 2, 1950 he was the son of the late Max and Mattie Lee Jones Dean and was a member of Homeland Park Church of God. He was the surviving member of the Deans.
He is survived by numerous cousins.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister: Flora Ann Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 12pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Homeland Park Church of God and will be officiated by Reverend Vernon Soles. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11am- 12pm at the church.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 13, 2019