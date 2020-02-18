|
William Steele Shaw
Belton, SC - William Steele Shaw, lovingly know as Papa, 79, husband of Carolyn Jean Masters Shaw, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at McCall Hospice House.
Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late William Blythe and Carrie Evans Shaw. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and a retired truck driver for South Carolina Steel Co.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are: sons, Jimmy Shaw of Williamston, and Bobby Whitten (Tanisha) of Fountain Inn; daughters, Terri Cox (Martin), and Rena Garrett (David) all of Piedmont, Cindy Alexander of Greer; brother, Bobby Shaw (Diane) of Donalds; sister, Vicki Galloway (Tim) of Williamston; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Shaw and sister, Sue Bale.
Service will be held 2pm Friday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Daryle Hawthorne officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service Friday at Cox Funeral Home.
Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to McCall Hospice House @ 1836 W. Georgia Rd. Simpsonville, SC 29680.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
WWW.COXFUNER ALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020