William T. "Pee Wee" Haynes
Anderson, SC - William Thomas "Pee Wee" Haynes II, 93, husband of Joanne Hart Haynes, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Owen Pierce and Laura Cleo Brown Haynes. He was a graduate of Furman University and was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II. Mr. Haynes was owner and operator of Haynes Auto Sales and from 1960 until 2001 was owner and operator of Haynes Dodge. He was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Joanne, he is survived by a daughter, Tina Dulaney (Tom); son, Peter Haynes (Mary); grandchildren, Harper Haynes, Haynes Vaughn (Robin), Wilkes Vaughn, Cannon Haynes (Audri), Courtland Wright (John), and Catherine Hart Ayers (Chandler); and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Thomas Haynes III; daughter, Beth Haynes Vaughn; and two brothers, Hunter Haynes and Brown Haynes.
A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, conducted by Rev. Austin Carty and Dr. Johnny McKinney. Friends may pay their respects at Sullivan-King Mortuary or online at www.sullivanking.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Hospice, 16 Ryland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020